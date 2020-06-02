Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 336.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 88,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MGEE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 2,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

