Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.42. The stock had a trading volume of 716,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.