Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. 149,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,908. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

