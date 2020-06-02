Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30,303.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,160.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 94,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,068. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.