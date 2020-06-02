Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 50,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.