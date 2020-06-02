Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. 72,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

