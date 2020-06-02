Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $857,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

PCEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

