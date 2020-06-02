Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,353,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

