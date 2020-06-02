Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 734,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,810. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

