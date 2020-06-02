Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 3,124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 167,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,598. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

