Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 220,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,214. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

