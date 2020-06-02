Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 13,155 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.92. 2,318,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,867. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

