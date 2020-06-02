Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,366. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

