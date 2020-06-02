Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 281.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,068,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

