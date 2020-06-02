Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $101.40 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

