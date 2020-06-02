Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 22,271 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 19,171,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,562,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

