Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 5,401 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy comprises approximately 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

