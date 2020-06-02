Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 77,444 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,444 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,980. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 231.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

