Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 8,838 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. 2,719,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.66. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

