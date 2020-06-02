Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 9,057 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 334,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,097. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.