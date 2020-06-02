Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.