Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,929,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

