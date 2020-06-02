Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.50. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 279,595 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 721,617 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.