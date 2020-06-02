Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,480,179 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 30,323,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,845,856. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

