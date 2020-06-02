Octoin Coin Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $14,304.62 and $1.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Octoin Coin (OCC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

