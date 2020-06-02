OmiseGO (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Upbit, Kyber Network and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000381 BTC.

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

