Ontology Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00006122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Koinex, BitMart and OKEx. Ontology has a market capitalization of $404.81 million and approximately $175.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,802,128 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, Indodax, Koinex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

