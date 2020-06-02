Ormeus Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,053.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $386,583.70 and approximately $335,053.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02059977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00180661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029224 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Coinbe, Bibox, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.