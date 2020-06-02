Own Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.04475908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

