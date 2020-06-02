Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 78,690 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,690 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 8.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $197,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average of $288.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

