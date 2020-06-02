Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OXFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,529. The firm has a market cap of $317.84 million, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 14.30. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Balthrop purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.