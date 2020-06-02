Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $26.55

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.55. Pagerduty shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1,379,900 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,737,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after buying an additional 662,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 552,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagerduty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.