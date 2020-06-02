Pandacoin (PND) Price Tops $0.0000

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a market cap of $947,037.05 and approximately $117.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

