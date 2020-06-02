ParkByte Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ParkByte has a total market cap of $11,363.49 and $6.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000511 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ParkByte

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

