Parkgene (GENE) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market cap of $26,544.76 and $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.