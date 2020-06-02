ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 17% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $921,109.62 and approximately $440.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028528 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,489.74 or 0.99610144 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00074966 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

