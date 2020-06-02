Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 9281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several research firms recently commented on ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($4.20). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 281,250 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $7,222,500.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

