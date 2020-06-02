PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0038

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $5,474.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,554,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,554,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

