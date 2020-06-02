PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $121,557.32 and $47,008.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 425% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02060388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029272 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,599,486 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

