PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) & The9 (OTCMKTS:NCTY) Financial Contrast

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The9 and PeerStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PeerStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The9 and PeerStream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $50,000.00 365.16 -$25.54 million N/A N/A PeerStream $15.28 million 0.49 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

PeerStream has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The9 beats PeerStream on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

