PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 180,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

