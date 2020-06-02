PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of GHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 180,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.
About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd
