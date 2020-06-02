PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 198,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,433. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

In other news, Director Scott E. Benjamin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

