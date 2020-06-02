Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $103,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 2,152,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,854. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.