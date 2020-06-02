PlayChip (PLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 53.6% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $4.33 million and $22.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

