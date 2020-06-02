Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Holdings Increased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Polarityte worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Polarityte by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 215,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Polarityte Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Polarityte Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

