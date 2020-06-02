Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,804.00. Insiders have bought 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

