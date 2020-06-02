Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 50%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s share price dropped 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 205,234 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 375,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

