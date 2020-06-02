Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 83.3% Higher

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares traded up 83.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $3.96, 31,355,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,935% from the average session volume of 1,540,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $418.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Security LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $23,142,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $9,361,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

