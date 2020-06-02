Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.96. Precipio shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 8,762 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Precipio in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

