Privatix Reaches Market Capitalization of $219,385.68 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Privatix has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $219,385.68 and $5,955.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.59 or 0.04517227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PRIX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

